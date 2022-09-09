Prospect Capital exceeds $1B preferred fundraising milestone and upsizes extended credit facility to $1.584B
Sep. 09, 2022 7:13 AM ETProspect Capital Corporation (PSEC)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) announced on Friday that Prospect’s preferred stock offerings have exceeded $1B in aggregate liquidation preference issuances since the initial closing in the quarter ending December 31, 2020.
- The ongoing offering of the Series A1, M1, and M2 Preferred Stock being raised in the private wealth, institutional, and Registered Investment Advisor channels has approximately $645M now available for sale.
- The company entered into an extension and upsizing of the revolving credit facility for Prospect Capital Funding LLC which will become effective on September 15, 2022.
- The company extended the term five years and the revolving period four years from such effective date, changes the interest rate on drawn amounts from one-month LIBOR plus 2.05% to one-month Term SOFR plus 2.05% and increases the accordion feature, which allows the Facility, at Prospect's discretion, to accept additional commitments for up to a total of $2B of commitments.
- Credit facility has been upsized from $1.5B of commitments from 43 lenders to $1.584B of commitments from 44 lenders.
- After extension effect, the facility will mature on September 15, 2027 and will include a revolving period that extends through September 15, 2026, followed by an additional one-year amortization period.
