Dollarama GAAP EPS of C$0.66, revenue of C$1.22B

Sep. 09, 2022 7:17 AM ETDollarama Inc. (DLMAF), DOL:CABy: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Dollarama press release (OTCPK:DLMAF): Q2 GAAP EPS of C$0.66.
  • Revenue of C$1.22B (+18.4% Y/Y).
  • Comparable store sales increased by 13.2%
  • 13 net new stores opened, compared to 13 net new stores
  • 3,690,894 common shares repurchased for cancellation for $274.9 million
  • Guidance: the Corporation expects the following for Fiscal 2023:
  • To open 60 to 70 net new stores
  • Gross margin as a percentage of sales to be in the range of 42.9% to 43.9%
  • SG&A as a percentage of sales to be in the range of 13.8% to 14.3%
  • To deploy $160 million to $170 million in capital expenditures
  • To actively repurchase shares under its normal course issuer bid

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.