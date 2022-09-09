Dollarama GAAP EPS of C$0.66, revenue of C$1.22B
Sep. 09, 2022 7:17 AM ETDollarama Inc. (DLMAF), DOL:CABy: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Dollarama press release (OTCPK:DLMAF): Q2 GAAP EPS of C$0.66.
- Revenue of C$1.22B (+18.4% Y/Y).
- Comparable store sales increased by 13.2%
- 13 net new stores opened, compared to 13 net new stores
- 3,690,894 common shares repurchased for cancellation for $274.9 million
- Guidance: the Corporation expects the following for Fiscal 2023:
- To open 60 to 70 net new stores
- Gross margin as a percentage of sales to be in the range of 42.9% to 43.9%
- SG&A as a percentage of sales to be in the range of 13.8% to 14.3%
- To deploy $160 million to $170 million in capital expenditures
- To actively repurchase shares under its normal course issuer bid
