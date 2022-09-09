AirNet Technology CEO Guo to resign, Dan Shao to succeed
- AirNet Technology (NASDAQ:ANTE) has appointed Ms. Dan Shao, the spouse of Mr. Herman Man Gu as the company's CEO to replace Mr. Guo, who has resigned as CEO of the company for personal reasons, effective from September 9, 2022.
- Mr. Guo's resignation did not result from any disagreement with the company on any matter relating to the company's operations, policies or practices.
- Mr. Guo will continue to serve as the chairman of the board and interim CFO of the company.
- The board has also nominated and appointed Ms. Shao as a director of the board, effective from September 9, 2022.
Upon the effectiveness of Ms. Shao's appointment, the board will consist of six directors, including three independent directors.
