Titanium Transportation intends to purchase for cancellation 5% outstanding shares
Sep. 09, 2022
- Titanium Transportation Group (OTCQX:TTNMF) intends to purchase for cancellation up to 2.2M shares, representing 5% of the issued and outstanding common shares.
- The Toronto Stock Exchange has approved Titanium's notice to make a normal course issuer bid, commencing Sep. 13 and terminating Sep. 12, 2023.
- The shares will be transacted through the facilities of the TSX.
- The purchases will be financed from the working capital of the transportation company.
- There is a daily purchase limit of 8,695 shares associated with the bid. However, the company may make one block purchase per week which exceeds the daily repurchase restriction.
