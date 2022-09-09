Allakos falls as lead asset offers mixed results in late-stage trial
Sep. 09, 2022 7:30 AM ETAllakos Inc. (ALLK)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- The shares of clinical-stage biotech Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) dropped ~12% in the pre-market Friday after the company announced mixed results from its Phase 3 trial for lead asset lirentelimab in eosinophilic duodenitis ((EoD)), an inflammatory condition in the gastrointestinal tract.
- The randomized, double-blind study involved 93 biopsy-confirmed eosinophilic duodenitis patients who received monthly lirentelimab or placebo.
- The trial met its histologic co-primary endpoint but failed to achieve the statistical significance on the patient-reported symptomatic co-primary endpoint for the intent to treat (ITT) population, ALLK said.
- The company added that similar results were seen in a prespecified subpopulation that excluded certain patients whose conditions could cofound patient reported symptomatic endpoint.
- ALLK said it is not planning to conduct additional studies on eosinophilic gastrointestinal diseases as of now.
