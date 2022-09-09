U.K. announces cap on energy bills, while new gas terminals land in Europe

Britain is dealing with similar problems to the European Union - but is dealing with them alone - after its Brexit vote and formal departure from the bloc in 2020. New Prime Minister Liz Truss announced a new energy plan on Thursday to tackle the issues, shortly after taking up residence at 10 Downing Street. The country is also digesting the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who was Britain's longest-reigning monarch and passed away at the age of 96.

The plan: Starting from Oct. 1, the average U.K. household "will pay no more than £2,500 ($2,880) per year for each of the next two years," resulting in "a £1,000 saving per year." A similar guarantee will be provided for businesses over the next six months, with further support available for vulnerable industries like hospitality. In terms of the reaction, some constituents applauded the long-awaited relief, while others wondered if it would be paid by taxpayers in the long-term, or give utilities free reign to charge exorbitant prices.

The announcement is just the first part of a broader energy plan that will be detailed by Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer, Kwasi Kwarteng, later this month. "Far from being dependent on the global energy market and the actions of malign actors, we will make sure the UK a net energy exporter by 2040," continued Truss. "Secure energy supply is vital to growth and prosperity, yet it has been ignored for too long. I will end the U.K.'s short-termist approach to energy supply once and for all."

Elsewhere in Europe: Some EU countries are not waiting on determinations from the bloc, and are making attempts at shoring up their own energy infrastructure. Two floating liquefied natural gas terminals have just set up shop in the Netherlands, which can convert LNG into gas to be pumped across onshore networks. Germany, which previously received more than a half of its gas from Russia, is also chartering five "floating storage and regasification units," or FSRUs, as well as Italy, France and the Baltics.