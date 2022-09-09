Wayfair prices offering of $600M convertible senior notes

Wayfair (NYSE:W) has priced its private offering of $600M of convertible senior notes due 2027.

The notes will bear 3.25% per year interest rate, payable semi-annually in arrears on March 15 and Sep 15 of each year, beginning March 15, 2023. The notes will mature on Sep 15, 2027, unless earlier redeemed, repurchased or converted in accordance with their terms.

Initial purchasers have been granted an option to purchase, within a 13-day period beginning on, and including, the initial issuance date of the notes, up to an additional $90M aggregate principal amount of notes.

The sale of the notes is expected to close on Sep 13, 2022. Net proceeds will be ~$588.6M or ~$677M if the initial purchasers exercise their option to purchase additional notes in full. Around $506.2M of the net proceeds will be used to repurchase for cash ~$375.4M of 2024 Notes and ~$229M of 2025 Notes.

The notes will be convertible at the option of holders into cash, shares of the company's Class A common stock or a combination of cash and shares of the company's Class A common stock. The conversion rate will initially be 15.7597 shares of Class A stock per $1,000 principal amount of notes.

The company may redeem for cash all or part of the notes on or after Sep 20, if the last reported sale price of the Class A common stock has been at least 130% of the conversion price then in effect for at least 20 trading days. The redemption price will equal 100% of the principal amount of the notes being redeemed, plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the redemption date.

In connection with the pricing of the notes, the company entered into privately negotiated capped call transactions with certain of the initial purchasers or their respective affiliates and certain other financial institutions. Wayfair (W) plans to use $69.6M of the net proceeds from the offering to pay the cost of the capped call transactions.

Any remaining proceeds will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes.