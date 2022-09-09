Airbus confirms cancellation of remaining A350 orders from Qatar Airways
Sep. 09, 2022 7:50 AM ETAirbus SE (EADSF), EADSYBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) (OTCPK:EADSY) confirmed on Thursday the cancellation of all remaining A350 orders from Qatar Airways.
- The order cancellation was revealed in monthly order data published yesterday. A company spokesperson said, "Airbus confirms that it has removed 19 Qatar Airways A350s from the backlog."
- The airline, meanwhile, had no immediate comment.
- The aerospace firm said it had booked orders for 843 jets between January and August, or a net total of 637 after cancellations.
- Over the same period, it delivered 382 jets, or a net total of 380 after deducting two A350 aircraft built for Aeroflot but impossible to deliver due to sanctions.
