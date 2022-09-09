Airbus confirms cancellation of remaining A350 orders from Qatar Airways

Sep. 09, 2022

Airbus A350 XWB passenger plane

VanderWolf-Images

  • Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) (OTCPK:EADSY) confirmed on Thursday the cancellation of all remaining A350 orders from Qatar Airways.
  • The order cancellation was revealed in monthly order data published yesterday. A company spokesperson said, "Airbus confirms that it has removed 19 Qatar Airways A350s from the backlog."
  • The airline, meanwhile, had no immediate comment.
  • The aerospace firm said it had booked orders for 843 jets between January and August, or a net total of 637 after cancellations.
  • Over the same period, it delivered 382 jets, or a net total of 380 after deducting two A350 aircraft built for Aeroflot but impossible to deliver due to sanctions.

