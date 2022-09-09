CytoSorbents stock rises on US DoD contract to develop device for universal plasma

Sep. 09, 2022 8:02 AM ETCytosorbents Corporation (CTSO)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

  • CytoSorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) said it received a two-year grant of ~$1.98M from the U.S. Department of Defense to help develop HemoDefend-BGA adsorber to a fully-finished commercial device, which will be evaluated in a pre-clinical porcine study.
  • The contract was awarded by the U.S. Army Medical Research Acquisition Activity, with funding from the Combat Casualty Care Research Program, the company said in a Sept. 9 press release.
  • CytoSorbents said that HemoDefend-BGA adsorber can rapidly remove >99% of anti-A and anti-B antibodies from plasma to create a 'universal plasma', which could be administered to anyone, irrespective of blood type, while maintaining critical coagulation activity.
  • "This priority initiative continues to advance, benefitting from more than $11M in government contracts. Once the pre-clinical study and requisite benchtop testing are successfully completed, we plan to file a U.S. FDA pre-submission package to pursue human clinical trials with the goal of bringing this life-saving technology to the market," said CytoSorbents President and COO Vincent Capponi.
  • CTSO +5.33% to $1.78 premarket Sept. 9

