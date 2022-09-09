Tapestry trades higher after setting ambitious financial targets at Investor Day event

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) outlined ambitious targets for 2025 on Friday, eyeing $8B in revenue by that time alongside over $5 in EPS by that point, above the analyst consensus of $4.70.

The New York-based luxury fashion company expects mid-single–digit CAGR from its Coach brand to reach $5.7B by 2025. Meanwhile, high-single digit three-year CAGR from Kate Spade to top $1.9B and low-double-digit growth from Stuart Weitzman to $450M are anticipated by that point. Each brand is also expected to retain strong margins through the next three years for an overall operating margin “in the area of 19%”, 100 basis points above 2022 levels.

“The environment is ever-changing, and we are ready to move at the speed of the consumer with agility and intention,” CEO Joanne Crevoiserat said. “Importantly, we are confident in our ability to fuel sustainable top and bottom-line gains and generate significant cash flow, creating meaningful value for all our stakeholders in the years to come.”

Elsewhere, the company intends to return $3B to shareholders by 2025 “supported by a targeted dividend payout ratio of 35% to 40% and share repurchases of at least $700M annually.”

“We will remain balanced in our approach to fueling revenue gains, operating margin expansion and earnings increases,” CFO Scott Roe said. “At the same time, we will continue to be disciplined allocators of capital, with a plan to return $3 billion to shareholders through FY25, supported by our strong free cash flow. Together, we believe this will drive significant total shareholder returns over our planning horizon.”

Shares of Tapestry (TPR) rose 1.5% on light volume in premarket hours.

