Horizon Therapeutics announces $500M buyback program
Sep. 09, 2022 8:09 AM ETHorizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) announced Friday that it has received Board's approval to repurchase up to $500M of its shares.
- "Our strong balance sheet and cash generation gives us the flexibility to opportunistically repurchase shares while maintaining ample capital to continue prioritizing business development," said Tim Walbert, chairman, president and chief executive officer, Horizon
- As of June 30, 2022, Horizon had cash and cash equivalents of $1.89 billion. The company expects to fund the repurchase of its ordinary shares under the program with existing cash and cash equivalents.
- HZNP shares are up 1% premarket.
- Earlier: Horizon Therapeutics to expand footprint in Ireland
