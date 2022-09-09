Brookdale reports 77.9% month-end occupancy in August

Sep. 09, 2022 8:11 AM ETBrookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKDreported month-end occupancy of 77.9% in August compared to 77.1% in July.
  • The company said it increased sequential weighted average occupancy by 50 bps and month-end occupancy by 80 bps.
  • August weighted average occupancy stood at 76.4% compared to 75.9% in July.
  • The company achieved over 2,200 move-ins during August, the highest number of move-ins over the past four years.
  • The weighted average occupancy grew 700 basis points since the start of the recovery in March 2021.
  • Th company achieved ten consecutive months of year over year weighted average occupancy growth.

