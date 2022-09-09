Industrial Nanotech introduces new OEM sales division
Sep. 09, 2022 8:17 AM ETIndustrial Nanotech, Inc. (INTK)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Industrial Nanotech (OTCPK:INTK) announced Friday the establishment of its new sales division focused on OEM deals.
- The nanoscience solutions and product developer said initial OEM customers are RV manufacturers while in the near-term it expects to add ambulance, firetruck and cargo truck manufacturers.
- "We look forward to supplying product for these OEM deals in Q4 2022 and adding another significant revenue stream to our portfolio of enterprise accounts and providing more details at that time," said Stuart Burchill, CEO/CTO of Industrial Nanotech.
