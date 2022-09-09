Gander Gold to raise C$3.21M in equity offering
Sep. 09, 2022 8:27 AM ETGander Gold Corporation (GANDF)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Gander Gold (OTCQB:GANDF) announced Friday a non-brokered private placement offering to raise C$3.21M.
- It comprises of: 4M common shares priced at C$0.27 each; 3.5M flow-through shares priced at C$0.31 per share; and 2.75M charitable flow-through shares priced at C$0.38 each.
- "Excellent progress at our flagship Gander North Project and exciting new developments at the Mount Peyton Project have triggered fresh interest in Gander Gold, one of the largest mineral claim owners in all of Newfoundland. This private placement will go toward ramping up exploration at both properties while we also test for potential new discoveries elsewhere across our highly prospective 2,263 sq. km land package," said Gander CEO and President Mark Scott.
