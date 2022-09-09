American Wealth Mining plans to acquire 10% of Hong Kong-based New Energy Asia Pacific

Sep. 09, 2022 8:28 AM ETAmerican Premium Water Corporation (HIPH)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor

Bent arrow of two red and white ones merging on turquoise blue background.

yalcinsonat1/iStock via Getty Images

  • American Wealth Mining (OTCPK:HIPH) has entered into a term sheet with Lik Fong HK to purchase 10% of Hong Kong-based New Energy Asia Pacific Company.
  • New Energy sells all-electric versions of traditional construction vehicles.
  • Lik Fong HK is the sole shareholder of New Energy.
  • The Hong Kong government has rolled out multiple measures relating to the promotion of the use of electric vehicles, and HIPH believes New Energy is positioned to capitalize on the future demand for electric heavy vehicles in the country.
  • Source: Press Release

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.