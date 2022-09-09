American Wealth Mining plans to acquire 10% of Hong Kong-based New Energy Asia Pacific
Sep. 09, 2022 8:28 AM ETAmerican Premium Water Corporation (HIPH)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- American Wealth Mining (OTCPK:HIPH) has entered into a term sheet with Lik Fong HK to purchase 10% of Hong Kong-based New Energy Asia Pacific Company.
- New Energy sells all-electric versions of traditional construction vehicles.
- Lik Fong HK is the sole shareholder of New Energy.
- The Hong Kong government has rolled out multiple measures relating to the promotion of the use of electric vehicles, and HIPH believes New Energy is positioned to capitalize on the future demand for electric heavy vehicles in the country.
- Source: Press Release
Comments