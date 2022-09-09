Adaptimmune updates early-stage data for solid tumor candidate

U.K.-based biotech Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) announced new data Friday from its Phase 1 SURPASS trial for anti-cancer agent ADP-A2M4CD8 in patients with solid tumors.

The data will be part of a presentation at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) 2022 Congress.

The study enrolled 44 patients in the US, Canada, and the EU who had received a median of 3 prior lines of therapy and yet progressed on late-stage metastatic cancers. They received a single dose of ADP-A2M4CD8, and 43 were evaluable for efficacy as of Aug. 01 data cut.

Data from the ongoing trial indicate a 33% overall response rate, including two cases of unconfirmed partial responses.

The median duration was 12 weeks, and the disease control rate stood at 86%, while five patients had confirmed clinical responses, including one complete response.

A subset of 25 patients with ovarian, urothelial, and head & neck cancers demonstrated a 44% response rate.

Among notable adverse events, 32 people (73%) had cytokine release syndrome (CRS), with the majority of events being resolved and classified as low grade (~86% ≤ Grade 2). However, there were two deaths related to ADP-A2M4CD8.

Noting the unmet medical need for platinum-resistant cancer, ADAP points out that the currently approved therapies lead to less than 13% of overall response rates, less than four months of median progression-free survival, and 13 months or less median overall survival.

The company plans to advance ADP-A2M4CD8 in a Phase 2 trial called SURPASS-3 in ovarian cancer in late 2022/early 2023.

Compare the above results with last year’s data from the SURPASS trial as of Aug. 02, 2021.

