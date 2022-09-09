Solar Integrated Roofing to become a fully reporting company with the SEC

Sep. 09, 2022 8:46 AM ETSolar Integrated Roofing Corporation (SIRC)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Solar Integrated Roofing (OTCPK:SIRC) files Form 10 Registration Statement with the SEC to register and become a fully reporting company.
  • The Form 10 registration statement automatically becomes effective sixty days post-filing and following the effective date, the company will be subject to the reporting requirements of the Exchange Act.
  • The company will begin filing annual reports with the SEC on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, periodic reports on Form 8-K, and subject itself to additional reporting obligations related to proxies, shareholder actions and stock ownership rules.

  • “The filing of the Form 10 registration statement is a crucial milestone in our newly redoubled, multi-pronged efforts to provide increased transparency and accountability to my fellow shareholders. Our transition to a fully reporting company with the SEC brings a new level of credibility to SIRC, enabling us to attract more sophisticated investors and move forward towards a NASDAQ uplisting. I look forward to continued capital markets execution in the quarters ahead as we strive to create sustainable, long-term value for our shareholders.” said David Massey, Chairman and CEO.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.