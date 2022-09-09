Solar Integrated Roofing to become a fully reporting company with the SEC
Sep. 09, 2022 8:46 AM ETSolar Integrated Roofing Corporation (SIRC)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Solar Integrated Roofing (OTCPK:SIRC) files Form 10 Registration Statement with the SEC to register and become a fully reporting company.
- The Form 10 registration statement automatically becomes effective sixty days post-filing and following the effective date, the company will be subject to the reporting requirements of the Exchange Act.
- The company will begin filing annual reports with the SEC on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, periodic reports on Form 8-K, and subject itself to additional reporting obligations related to proxies, shareholder actions and stock ownership rules.
“The filing of the Form 10 registration statement is a crucial milestone in our newly redoubled, multi-pronged efforts to provide increased transparency and accountability to my fellow shareholders. Our transition to a fully reporting company with the SEC brings a new level of credibility to SIRC, enabling us to attract more sophisticated investors and move forward towards a NASDAQ uplisting. I look forward to continued capital markets execution in the quarters ahead as we strive to create sustainable, long-term value for our shareholders.” said David Massey, Chairman and CEO.
