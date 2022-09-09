Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) on Friday affirmed its third-quarter guidance for adjusted EPS of $2.10-$2.20. The industrial conglomerate included its earnings estimate in a presentation at a yearly conference hosted by Vertical Research Partners.

Adjusted EPS for the full year will rise 6%-9% to $8.55-$8.80, the company forecast, repeating the guidance from its last earnings report on July 28.

Honeywell forecast that yearly sales will climb 5%-7%, excluding the effect of declines in COVID mask sales and lost sales in Russia, to $35.5 billion-$36.1 billion, according to the presentation.

Honeywell has declined 9% this year to $187.82 as of the market close on Sept. 8, compared with a 16% slide for the S&P 500 Stock Index (SP500).

Seeking Alpha contributor Sparrow Research has a Hold rating on Honeywell (HON) because of an uncertain outlook. Contributor Passive Income Pursuit also rates Honeywell (HON) as a Hold on its valuation.