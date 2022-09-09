Kroger (NYSE:KR) stock gained sharply in premarket hours on Friday after posting better than anticipated earnings and raising its full-year outlook.

The largest supermarket operator by sales in the US notched $34.64B in sales for its fiscal second quarter, alongside $0.90 in earnings per share. Those figures came in above analyst expectations by $200M and $0.07, respectively. Identical Sales ex-fuel increased 5.8%, above a 4.27% consensus estimate as well, while margins increased by 2 basis points from the prior year.

"Our second quarter results provide another proof point that Kroger has the right go-to-market strategy,” CFO Gary Millerchip said. “Our consistent execution of this strategy is building momentum in our business which, combined with sustained food at home trends, gives us the confidence to raise our full-year guidance.”

Of note, Kroger (KR) also authorized a new $1B share buyback plan.

Shares of the Ohio-based grocery chain rose 3.91% prior to Friday’s market open.

