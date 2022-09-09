Jiuzi gains on plan to debut first custom EV

Sep. 09, 2022 9:11 AM ETJiuzi Holdings, Inc. (JZXN)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor

Financial stock market graph. Selective focus.

Diego Thomazini

  • Jiuzi Holdings (NASDAQ:JZXN) shares gained over 25% pre-market on Friday after the new energy vehicle dealership signed a purchase deal with DFSK Motor subsidiary.
  • DFSK Motor will deliver 5,000 micro electric passenger cars customized for Jiuzi subsidiary, Hangzhou Jiuyao New Energy Automobile Technology as part of the deal.
  • The Jiuyao Mini EV will be based on its best-selling model "Dongfeng Mini EV Candy". The customized version will be upscaled with a combination of visual and performance characteristics and offer an extended battery range for up to 220km.
 

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.