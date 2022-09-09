Jiuzi gains on plan to debut first custom EV
Sep. 09, 2022 9:11 AM ETJiuzi Holdings, Inc. (JZXN)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Jiuzi Holdings (NASDAQ:JZXN) shares gained over 25% pre-market on Friday after the new energy vehicle dealership signed a purchase deal with DFSK Motor subsidiary.
- DFSK Motor will deliver 5,000 micro electric passenger cars customized for Jiuzi subsidiary, Hangzhou Jiuyao New Energy Automobile Technology as part of the deal.
- The Jiuyao Mini EV will be based on its best-selling model "Dongfeng Mini EV Candy". The customized version will be upscaled with a combination of visual and performance characteristics and offer an extended battery range for up to 220km.
