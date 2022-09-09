Athena Gold announces non-brokered private placement

Sep. 09, 2022 9:13 AM ETAthena Gold Corporation (AHNR)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Athena Gold  (OTCQB:AHNRis upsizing the offering to up to 8.125M at a price of CAD $0.08 per unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to CAD $650,000.
  • Each unit will consist of one common share in the capital stock and one common share purchase warrant, with each warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one share at a price of CAD $0.12 at any time on or before the first business day that is 24 months from the closing of the offering.
  • Net proceeds are expected to be used for further project exploration and general working capital.

