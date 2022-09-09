Oramed to hand Korean rights for insulin capsule

Sep. 09, 2022 9:15 AM ETOramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

  • Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP), a company focused on treatments for diabetes, announced a non-binding agreement with Medicox Co., Ltd. granting the latter exclusive right and license to seek regulatory nod and distribute ORMP’s oral insulin capsule ORMD-0801 in South Korea.
  • The non-binding memorandum of agreement is only for discussion purposes and forms the basis for a definitive distribution license agreement, ORMP said in a regulatory filing Thursday.
  • The 10-year deal includes a transfer price per capsule, milestone, and royalty payments.
  • ORMP has also received a $2M non-refundable payment from Medicox in connection with an undertaking not to grant distribution and license rights to ORMD-0801 in the Republic of Korea until Dec. 15, 2022.
  • The company expects an early 2023 topline data readout for ORMD-0801 from an ongoing Phase 3 trial in type 2 diabetes ahead of a potential submission of a marketing application to the FDA in 2024.

