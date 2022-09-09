Turquoise Hill holder Pentwater says it doesn't support the planned Rio Tinto deal

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) holder Pentwater Capital said it doesn't support Rio Tinto's C$43/share planned acquisition of the miner and that it "significantly undervalues" the common shares.

Pentwater is evaluating its legal alternatives with respect of Turquoise Hill, Rio Tinto, and the proposed plan of arrangement, including but not limited to the possible exercise of Dissent Rights or other legal action, according to a statement. Pentwater Funds now own 23.5 million shares of TRQ, or 11.67% stake in the miner. Pentwater is the second largest holder after Rio Tinto, which already owns more than 50% of TRQ.

"Pentwater further believes that the proposed premium is unacceptable for a mine that Pentwater expects to be the third largest copper and gold mine in the world with a mine life in excess of 90 years," the investor said in a statement.

The Pentwater comments come after Turquoise (TRQ) holder SailingStone Capital last Thursday said it doesn't support Rio Tinto's (NYSE:RIO) C$43/share for the company. SailingStone has a 2.1% stake in TRQ and publicly came out against Rio Tinto's (RIO) original bid in March. Pentwater Capital and SailingStone said in March that Rio's original offer for C$34/share was too low.

Last Thursday Canaccord said Rio's increased TRQ offer is likely to win shareholder approval.

Rio Tinto last Thursday said it doesn't plan to make a hostile takeover offer for Turquoise (TRQ) if shareholders reject the company's revised C$43/share bid.

Rio Tinto has "broad support" from Turquoise Hill shareholders, Bold Baatar, CEO of Rio Tinto Copper told Seeking Alpha in an interview last Thursday. "We will move as fast as we can" to get to a definitive agreement done.

Baatar explained that Turquoise Hill (TRQ) holders are taking a risk by not accepting the offer as "there could be very significant" dilution if the offer goes away and equity raise has to occur.