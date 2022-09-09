Gravity Game announces launch of Ragnarok Labyrinth NFT Global Launch
Sep. 09, 2022 9:21 AM ETGravity Co., Ltd. (GRVY)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Gravity Game Link (NASDAQ:GRVY) announces the official global launch of the first play-to-earn game in the Ragnarok Online IP, Ragnarok Labyrinth NFT.
- Ragnarok Labyrinth NFT had ranked in the top ten most popular and most revenue-generating games on the Google Play Store in Thailand, the Philippines, and Indonesia.
- “We are very proud to announce that Ragnarok Labyrinth NFT will be officially released globally in the near time. This is the first step for Gravity Game Link to expand our Mobile Game publishing into the Global market. We are very optimistic that Ragnarok Labyrinth NFT will also get a positive response from Ragnarok fans globally,” said Andi Suryanto, President of Gravity Game Link.
