Terreno Realty executes lease renewal, assignment in New York
Sep. 09, 2022 9:22 AM ETTerreno Realty Corporation (TRNO)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) has executed an early lease renewal, assignment, and expansion in Jamaica Queens, New York with a global logistics provider.
- The lease on a 44K sq ft space, which was to expire in Feb 2023, was renewed early. The lease will now end in April 2030.
- The five expansion spaces, covering 23K sq ft, is vacant currently and will expire April 2030.
- The assignment of an existing 18K sq ft lease at the property will expire April 2030.
