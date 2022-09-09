Terreno Realty executes lease renewal, assignment in New York

Sep. 09, 2022 9:22 AM ETTerreno Realty Corporation (TRNO)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) has executed an early lease renewal, assignment, and expansion in Jamaica Queens, New York with a global logistics provider.
  • The lease on a 44K sq ft space, which was to expire in Feb 2023, was renewed early. The lease will now end in April 2030.
  • The five expansion spaces, covering 23K sq ft, is vacant currently and will expire April 2030.
  • The assignment of an existing 18K sq ft lease at the property will expire April 2030.
 

