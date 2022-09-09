Soluna renews project marie hosting contract

  • Soluna Holdings has announced that its subsidiary, Soluna Computing, (“SCI” or “Soluna Computing”), has renewed and extended a 10MW hosting contract with its customer at its Project Marie site in Kentucky.
  • The new contract enables Soluna to pass through power costs and protect against the risk associated with recently volatile power prices.
  • Soluna remains one of the lowest-cost Bitcoin miners, and we believe the terms of this new agreement strongly insulate it from recent fluctuations in fuel charges,” said Michael Toporek, CEO of Soluna Holdings.
  • The industry has seen volatility in two key areas: the price of power and the value of Bitcoin.
  • Company are looking forward to the continued long-term relationship with our customer at Project Marie,” said John Belizaire, CEO of Soluna Computing.
  • Project Marie is a 25-megawatt data center powered by the hydroelectric Kentucky Dam, which is operated by the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA).
