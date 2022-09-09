Live Current Media to implement Cascade Live’s web3 infrastructure
Sep. 09, 2022 9:30 AM ETLive Current Media, Inc. (LIVC)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Live Current Media (OTCQB:LIVC) to collaborate on a project to augment the current product offering of Kast and to incorporate Cascade Live's e-commerce and ticketing solution into Live Current's Kast video streaming platform.
- "The creator economy is growing at an exhilarating pace. Creators deserve to participate in the business side of that growth, and to that end, we're helping by providing the tools needed to monetize their efforts on Kast including by incorporating live transactions into their repertoire of antics that encourage our community members to continue enjoying the Kast experience," said CEO Mark Ollila.
Comments