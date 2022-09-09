3M (NYSE:MMM) was upgraded to Neutral from Sell at UBS, which said the industrial conglomerate’s legal liability is reflected in the share price. The bank lowered its EPS estimate for the third quarter to $2.60 from $2.74, compared with the consensus of $2.68.

Investors have attempted to estimate the possible cost of legal liabilities for 3M, the target of thousands of lawsuits claiming the company is responsible for hearing damage linked to its military-grade earplugs. 3M, which is best known for making Post-It Notes and Scotch tape, may be on the hook for billions of dollars in legal costs or settlements with soldiers who say they returned from combat with impaired hearing because of the earplugs.

3M also faces the possibility of costs related to its former manufacturing of perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS. The Environmental Protection Agency last month proposed that two of the chemicals be classified as hazardous in accordance with the federal Superfund law. 3M had made PFAS for products such as Scotchguard, a coating to make fabrics water-repellant.

“Our math suggests the market is now embedding a $40 billion-plus liability into the equity value,” Chris Snyder, analyst at UBS, said in the Sept. 8 report. “Conversely, upside will likely be capped as the litigation overhang is sizeable, uncertain and with no timeline for clarity.”

UBS estimates for 3M (MMM) EPS, Sept. 8 Old New Consensus Q3E $2.74 $2.60 $2.68 Q4E $2.76 $2.47 $2.60 12/22E $10.59 $10.21 $10.38 12/23E $11.15 $10.79 $10.88 12/24E $11.37 $11.16 $11.29

3M (MMM) on Sept. 6 hit a 2-1/2-year low of $115.99 a share before rebounding to the current level of $122.45 as of 10:20 a.m. on Friday.

Seeking Alpha columnist The Value Pendulum rates 3M (MMM) as a Hold because of its uncertain outlook. Contributor Dividend Sensei has a Strong Buy rating on 3M (MMM) because of its valuation.