Guidewire announces Cincinnati Financial as new guidewire cloud customer
Guidewire (NYSE:GWRE) announced today that Cincinnati Financial Corporation has selected Guidewire ClaimCenter on Guidewire Cloud to power claims management for its insurance operations.
The system will also simplify claims IT operations and help Cincinnati adapt more quickly to changing market demands.
Cincinnati will also have access to Guidewire Compare and Guidewire Predict to monitor and benchmark business performance.
“Customers have relied on Cincinnati Financial for superior claims service for more than 70 years. We look forward to helping Cincinnati continue in the leadership of their market with the leverage of Guidewire Cloud (ClaimCenter, Predict, and Compare). We are honored to be a part of Cincinnati’s commitment to serving policyholders in their time of need and enhancing the ability of local independent insurance agents to deliver quality financial protection to the people and businesses they serve.” said John Mullen, president and chief revenue officer, Guidewire.
Earlier in the month the company reported Q4 results.
