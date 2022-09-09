Tenneco gains on report Apollo will file with European Commission imminently
Sep. 09, 2022 9:43 AM ETTenneco Inc. (TEN), APOBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) rose 1% after a report that Apollo Global (NYSE:APO) plans to file its planned purchase of the autoparts supplier with the European Commission imminently.
- The parties met with the EC staff on Wednesday and Thursday and the deal is moving forward, according to a Dealreporter item, which cited sources familiar.
- The update comes after Tenneco shares jumped 4.2% on Thursday after Tenneco (TEN) disclosed that it tends to fully redeem two outstanding notes. The redemption is conditioned on completion of Tenneco's sale to Apollo Global (APO) and completion of an offering of debt securities on or prior to redemption date.
- While some investors have had concerns about financing, a source told Dealreporter that financing is not an issue. Also contrary to some market speculation, there were no discussions about a price cut. Tenneco (TEN) reiterated to the publication about a deal close in 2H22.
- Bloomberg reported in late July that banks had delayed the $5.4 billion financing for the $20/share buyout of the autoparts supplier.
