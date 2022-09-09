Novartis to close Sandoz plant; says not related to spinoff
Sep. 09, 2022 9:45 AM ETNovartis AG (NVS)NVSEFBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Swiss pharmaceutical company Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) (OTCPK:NVSEF) announced plans to close a U.S. manufacturing plant of its Sandoz generics drug business around the end of 2023 on Friday citing inability to use the site to full capacity.
- NVS added that it decided to close the Wilson, North Carolina facility even before the company announced a strategic review of Sandoz, which included measures to spin off the unit.
- The site, staffed with 246 employees, specializes in producing pharmaceutical oral solid dosage products for the U.S. and Canadian markets.
- In its Q2 2022 earnings release, NVS said that the strategic review of the Sandoz unit is on track, and the company expects to deliver an update by the end of the year.
- Seeking Alpha contributor Cavenagh Research, despite a Buy rating on NVS, notes the lack of visibility on the future path for Sandoz.
