Amazon buys warehouse machinery and robotics maker Cloostermans, deal terms undisclosed
Sep. 09, 2022
- To ramp up robotics operations, e-commerce giant Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) buys Belgium-based Cloostermans, which designs and manufactures mechatronics solutions - CNBC.
- Financial terms were not disclosed.
- Amazon (AMZN) is using Cloostermans' technology since 2019 to help move and stack heavy palettes and totes or package products together for customer orders.
- Approximately 200 employees of Cloostermans' will join Amazon Global Robotics’ growing presence in Europe, a unit formed after acquiring Kiva Systems, a manufacturer of warehouse robots, for $775M a decade ago.
- “Amazon’s investments in robotics and technology are supporting how we build a better and safer workplace for our employees and deliver for our customers,” said Ian Simpson, vice president of Global Robotics at Amazon, in a statement. “As we continue to broaden and accelerate the robotics and technology we design, engineer and deploy across our operations, we look forward to welcoming Cloostermans to Amazon and are excited to see what we can build together.”
