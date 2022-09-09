Robinhood reveals new index to measure how its users invest; shares rise
Sep. 09, 2022 10:01 AM ETRobinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) stock climbed 5.3% in Friday morning trading as the financial services platform unveiled a new index to show where its customers are investing and keeping their money.
- The so-called Robinhood Investor Index tracks its users' top 100 most owned investment on HOOD's trading platform, and measures the performance of those investments, according to a blog post.
- That provides Robinhood (HOOD) data signaling what investments its users are passionate about. The index will be updated once a month.
- While most indices are weighted by dollars, the RII measures a customer's conviction for each investment by "looking at the percentage it makes up of their portfolio," it explained.
- Previously, (Aug. 18) Robinhood net cumulative funded accounts unchanged in July.
