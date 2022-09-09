Robinhood reveals new index to measure how its users invest; shares rise

Sep. 09, 2022 10:01 AM ETRobinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Trading Platform Robinhood Fined 65 Million By Securities And Exchange Commission

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

  • Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) stock climbed 5.3% in Friday morning trading as the financial services platform unveiled a new index to show where its customers are investing and keeping their money.
  • The so-called Robinhood Investor Index tracks its users' top 100 most owned investment on HOOD's trading platform, and measures the performance of those investments, according to a blog post.
  • That provides Robinhood (HOOD) data signaling what investments its users are passionate about. The index will be updated once a month.
  • While most indices are weighted by dollars, the RII measures a customer's conviction for each investment by "looking at the percentage it makes up of their portfolio," it explained.
  • Previously, (Aug. 18) Robinhood net cumulative funded accounts unchanged in July.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.