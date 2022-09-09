Activision Blizzard sets 'Call of Duty' franchise event
Sep. 09, 2022 10:07 AM ETActivision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) has set an event to reveal details on its Call of Duty cash-cow game franchise.
- The publisher's Call of Duty: Next event next Thursday, Sept. 15, will include revealing multiplayer action and the multiplayer beta program for its upcoming holiday entry Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II.
- It will also highlight the new Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 and a mobile version, Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile. Both of those are scheduled to roll out slightly after Modern Warfare II (due out the evening of Oct. 27 in the U.S.).
- Live broadcasts will begin at 1 p.m. ET on Thursday and be followed by live gameplay session streams through channels including YouTube, Twitch, Twitter and Facebook.
- It's been 19 years since the company released the first Call of Duty game, and it's become the most successful U.S.-born videogame franchise, having sold several hundred million copies.
