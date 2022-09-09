Synaptics and WNC join hands for AI capabilities in smart display
Sep. 09, 2022 10:19 AM ETSynaptics Incorporated (SYNA)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) announced availability of WNC’s Smart Display platform, powered by the Synaptics VS600 series processor and the Synaptics SyNAP development framework.
The platform leverages the camera ISP, multimedia processing, display, security, and AI capabilities of the VS600 series to enable advanced features.
- “The incorporation of AI into display devices has the potential to completely change how viewers interact with these screens. It shifts these devices from display-only into interactive platforms that can be used standalone to enable a new level of end-user experiences.” said Craig Stein, SVP and GM.
