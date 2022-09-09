Synaptics and WNC join hands for AI capabilities in smart display

Sep. 09, 2022 10:19 AM ETSynaptics Incorporated (SYNA)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA

  • Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNAannounced availability of WNC’s Smart Display platform, powered by the Synaptics VS600 series processor and the Synaptics SyNAP development framework.

  • The platform leverages the camera ISP, multimedia processing, display, security, and AI capabilities of the VS600 series to enable advanced features.

  • “The incorporation of AI into display devices has the potential to completely change how viewers interact with these screens. It shifts these devices from display-only into interactive platforms that can be used standalone to enable a new level of end-user experiences.” said Craig Stein, SVP and GM.

