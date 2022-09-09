U.K.-based biotech Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) dropped ~24% on Friday after the company announced initial data for its off-the-shelf T cell receptor immunotherapy IMC-F106C from a Phase 1 trial involving patients with solid tumors.

A bi-specific protein based on the IMCR’s therapeutic platform ImmTAC, IMC-F106C, is the company’s first drug candidate to target the PRAME antigen in tumors.

The data from the trial will be part of a presentation at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress today.

As of Jul. 18, 55 patients in 10 dose cohorts had received IMC-F106C, and the company said that the drug was well tolerated with well-manageable treatment-related adverse events, which were in line with the mechanism of action.

However, the initial three doses were linked to cytokine release syndrome (CRS), mainly classified as Grade 1. None of the TRAEs led to trial discontinuations and death.

Meanwhile, in terms of efficacy, 2/6 patients with cutaneous melanoma, 2/4 with ovarian cancer, and 3/6 with tebentafusp-naïve uveal melanoma (UM) were found to have durable partial responses (PR) out of which six were still ongoing including two for over two months.

Enrollment in four expansion arms in cutaneous melanoma, ovarian, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and endometrial cancers are underway.

IMCR has already received regulatory approval for its ImmTAC-based eye cancer therapy Kimmtrak in Australia, Canada and the U.K.