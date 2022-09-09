Earnings week ahead: Oracle, Adobe, Li-Cycle Holdings and more

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) and Adobe (ADBE) headline a relatively light schedule of earnings releases next week. The list of companies announcing their quarterly updates also includes lithium-ion battery recycling firm Li-Cycle Holdings (LICY), online fashion retailer Rent the Runway (RENT) and EV startup Cenntro Electric Group (CENN).

Below is a curated list of earnings reports due in during the week Sept. 12-16:

Monday, September 12

Oracle (ORCL)

Texas-based software giant Oracle (ORCL) will post an earnings update for its first fiscal quarter after the market close on Monday. The report will be the first since the closure of its deal to buy medical records giant Cerner in June. The firm also reportedly cut hundreds of staff from its advertising and customer service divisions during the past 90 days.

According to Monness, Crespi, Hardt analyst Brian White, the Cerner acquisition is expected to “create a bit of noise around Oracle’s business segments" this time around. Meanwhile, analyst firm Valuentum noted that the company has promise for dividend growth potential, although ORCL’s debt load is “a significant concern.”

Consensus EPS Estimates: $1.08

$1.08 Consensus Revenue Estimates: $11.45B

$11.45B Earnings Insight: Oracle has exceeded EPS and revenue estimates in 7 of the past 8 quarters

Also reporting: Rent the Runway (RENT) and Planet Labs PBC (PL)

Tuesday, September 13

Cenntro Electric Group (CENN)

Cenntro Electric Group (CENN) will post its first-half results after the bell on Tuesday. Shares of the New Jersey-based EV startup have declined over 75% in the first 9 months of 2022 and over 85% in the past year.

Just ahead of the earnings release, the automaker announced the expansion of its Logistar product line with the new Logistar all-electric commercial van 260 being prepped for production. Initial deliveries are expected in the first quarter of 2023.

Also Reporting: PharmaCyte Biotech (PMCB), Evolution Petroleum (EPM), 17 Education & Technology Group (YQ), and Aspen Group (ASPU)

Wednesday, September 14

Li-Cycle Holdings (LICY)

Canadian lithium-ion battery resource recovery and recycling business Li-Cycle Holdings (LICY) is due to report its third quarter financial figures prior to the market open on Wednesday. The earnings update will be the first since the company was added to the small-cap Russell 2000 and the broad-market Russell 3000 indices in late June.

While shares of Li-Cycle (LICY) have slid over 30% in 2022, Wall Street analysts remain broadly bullish on the stock. On this front, analyst firm Simple Investing calls the company a “generational buying opportunity,” pointing out “its huge growth trajectory from its current pipeline of projects.”

Consensus EPS Estimates: $-0.13

$-0.13 Consensus Revenue Estimates: $10.62M

$10.62M Earnings Insight: Li-Cycle Holdings has beaten revenue estimates just once in the past year, missing EPS estimates in 4 straight reports.

Also reporting: BRP Inc. (DOOO) and LightPath Technologies (LPTH)

Thursday, September 15

Adobe Inc. (ADBE)

Adobe (ADBE) will update investors about its third quarter results on Thursday. Shares of the California-based software firm have fallen over 30% in 2022 as tech stocks have broadly underperformed.

Despite beating analyst consensus in its June report, weaker-than-expected guidance sent shares spiraling. Since that point, both EPS and revenue estimates have been revised down over 20 times by analysts.

Nonetheless, the Wall Street consensus on ADBE remains a Buy rating. Laying out the bull case, analyst Ben Alaimo pointed to the company’s high margins and growth.

Consensus EPS Estimates: $3.35

$3.35 Consensus Revenue Estimates: $4.44B

$4.44B Earnings Insight: Adobe has exceeded both EPS and revenue estimates in 8 straight quarters

Also reporting: MYT Netherlands Parent (MYTE)

Friday, September 16

Seeking Alpha’s earnings calendar estimates S&W Seed (SANW), Apogee Enterprises (APOG), and Paramount Gold Nevada (PZG) are expected to report. However, there are no confirmed earnings reports due on September 16 as of yet.