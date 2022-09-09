Lakeland Industries stock slides as Q2 earnings fall short
Sep. 09, 2022 11:00 AM ETLakeland Industries, Inc. (LAKE)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) shares slid 6% on Friday in response to the firm's second quarter results that fell short of analysts estimates.
- Late Thursday, the industrial protective clothing maker reported adj. earnings per share of $0.15 and revenue of $28.2M (+2.7% Y/Y). Foreign exchange currency translations negatively impacted sales.
- Adj. net income slipped from $3M in the prior year period to $1.1M, while gross margin fell from 46.8% to 41.3%, but managed to be above the firm's long-term target threshold of 40%.
- EBITDA of $2.1M also decreased from $4.6M a year ago.
- CEO Charles Roberson said, "As we look to the balance of the fiscal year, the magnitude and duration of a pending economic slowdown remains unknown, and we expect the impacts with regards to inflation and broader supply chain disruptions to continue to pressure the industrial environment."
