Alibaba, JD.com gain as Chinese tech stocks seek upbeat end to week
- Chinese Internet and tech stocks looked to end the week on an upbeat note, Friday, with gains coming from sector bellwethers such as Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) and JD.com (NASDAQ:JD).
- Alibaba (BABA) shares climbed almost 3%, while JD.com (JD) was up by 2%, Baidu (BIDU) rose 2.5%, NetEase (NTES) was up by 3% and Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY) edged up by 1.4%.
- Pinduoduo (PDD) continued to add to gains resulting from its recent upbeat earnings report, and was up by 2.6% in early trading. Weibo (WB) shares rose almost 2%, but Bilibili (BILI) slipped by 1%, and added to its big Thursday losses that followed the online entertainment company's disappointing quarterly results and outlook.
- The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) rose by almost 3%.
- On Friday, the Financial Times reported the Republican lawmakers had warned Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) that it may come under investigation if it uses memory chips for the iPhone that are made by Chinese semiconductor company Yangtze Memory Technologies.
