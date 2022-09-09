Ideanomics down 6% on Q1, Q2 revenue miss

  • Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) is trading 6% down after the company reported lower-than-expected Q1 and Q2 revenue, due to lower EV sales in the U.S.
  • Revenue for the first quarter was $25.4M compared to $29.9M, a year earlier, and missed estimates of $52.20M
  • Revenue grew 13.5% Y/Y to $34.2M, but missed estimates of $74.5M.
  • Q2 GAAP EPS of -$0.08 was in-line with estimates.
  • Revenue from the U.S. in the second quarter was $14.4M versus $25M in the second quarter of 2021, a decrease of $10.6M due to lower revenues at Timios, due to their cybersecurity issue.

