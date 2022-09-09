Consumer spending kept increasing in August, though some consumers felt the effects of rising utility and childcare costs, largely offsetting the relief from decreasing gasoline prices, according to a Friday report by the Bank of America Institute.

Bank of America total payments climbed 13% in August from a year before, up from 7% in July.

"Given demand for energy increases with heat waves, we may not have seen all of these utility increases reflected in bills yet, so average spending could continue to rise in September," BofA contended.

The dollar value of childcare payments per customer across ACH, credit card and other payment channels gained 9.7% Y/Y in August, partially due to higher prices of about 3%, according to BofA's internal data, citing the daycare and preschool component of the most recent CPI report.

Furthermore, card spending per household for August increased by 5% Y/Y, compared with 5.3% in July. That number would be -3.5% on a real, or inflation adjusted, basis. July's headline CPI reading came in at 8.5%.

All in all, "Consumers are heading into the fall with solid spending and savings buffers," said David Tinsley, senior economist for the BofA Institute. "While the drop in gasoline prices has boosted sentiment, consumers have been feeling some pressure from rising utility bills."

