Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) surged on Friday amid higher-than-normal trading volume. The stock was the biggest gainer in the electric vehicle sector in late morning trading as it bounced off its recent 52-week low.

Shares rose more than 30% in mid-day trading, bouncing back from a series of record lows marked into the beginning of September. The highly volatile stock has traded in a wide range of $0.88 to $11.50 over the last year.

Trading volume near mid-day already eclipsed 25M, above the 18.8M daily average.

The upward move comes alongside similar upward action among many heavily-shorted names on Friday. Short interest in Faraday Future (FFIE) stands at 16.75%, according to Seeking Alpha data.

