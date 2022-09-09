Lyft gains for a second day on vague activist/takeover speculation
Sep. 09, 2022 11:40 AM ETLyft, Inc. (LYFT)F, GM, BMWYYBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Ridesharing firm Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) rose 5% after surging 17% on Thursday on some vague takeover speculation.
- Lyft (LYFT) appears to be gotten a huge boost after traders may have been circulating a report from Tuesday speculating that the ridesharing firm may be a potential activist target due to its valuation.
- Lyft (LYFT) could be an activist target as a potential takeover target, to push the company to do buybacks and the ridesharing company has governance issues that could be exploited, according to a Tuesday report from Activist Insight. Insightia's Vulnerability module lists LYFT in the 96th percentile of the companies susceptible to an activist.
- One aspect of the report that appeared in a few social media posts may have been the main catalyst for the Lyft stock gain. The report speculated that General Motors (GM), Ford (F) or BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) could be interested in an acquisition looking to add ridesharing revenue to their companies.
- Lyft (LYFT) short interest is 11.6%.
- On Tuesday, Bank of America started coverage of Lyft (LYFT) with a rating of underperform, or the equivalent of sell.
