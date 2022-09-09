Take-Two releases sports flagship 'NBA 2K23'
Sep. 09, 2022 11:45 AM ETTake-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO)EABy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- The annual march of the sports videogames continues as Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) has released NBA 2K23 worldwide.
- Take-Two stock (TTWO) is up 5.3%, out in the forefront of a broad rally in Communication Services stocks.
- The game is out on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PCs.
- Along with its annual refresh, the game features the return of "Jordan Challenge" mode, as well as its Seasons feature.
- The standard edition is available for $69.99 on new-generation consoles (PS5 and Xbox Series), and $59.99 on older gear. The Digital Deluxe Edition is available for $79.99, and the Michael Jordan Edition is $99.99.
- The NBA 2K series is the best-selling NBA videogame series, and Take-Two's best-selling sports game. It's produced more than 20 main installments in the series as well as spin-off games.
- Last year's entry, NBA 2K22, debuted in September 2021 as the month's third-best seller, behind a pair of EA Sports (EA) titles, Madden NFL 22 and FIFA 22.
