Ridesharing firm Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) rose 5% after surging 17% on Thursday on some vague takeover speculation.

Lyft (LYFT) appears to be gotten a huge boost after traders may have been circulating a report from Tuesday speculating that the ridesharing firm may be a a potential activist target due its valuation. Lyft shares had plunged 67% year-to-date through Tuesday, while rival Uber (UBER) dropped 31%.

Lyft (LYFT) could be an activist target as a potential takeover target, to push the company to do buybacks and the ridesharing company has governance issues that could be exploited, according to a Tuesday report from Activist Insight. Insightia's Vulnerability module lists LYFT in the 96th percentile of company's susceptible to an activist.

One aspect of the report that appeared in a few social media posts may have been the main catalyst for the Lyft stock gain. The report speculated that General Motors (GM), Ford (F) or BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) could be interested in an acquisition looking to add ridesharing revenue to their companies.

Lyft (LYFT) short interest is 11.6%.

On Tuesday, Bank of America started coverage of the Lyft (LYFT) with a rating of underperform, or the equivalent of sell.