Pfizer, BioNTech win Canadian approval for COVID-19 shot in younger kids

Sep. 09, 2022 11:57 AM ETPfizer Inc. (PFE)BNTXBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Chicago"s Roseland Community Hospital Handles Spike In Covid Patients

Scott Olson/Getty Images News

  • Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and BioNTech (BNTX) announced Friday that Health Canada authorized its COVID-19 vaccine at a 3-μg dose as a primary three-dose regimen for children aged six months to less than five years.
  • "With this Health Canada authorization, we have achieved another key milestone in our ongoing effort to help protect families and communities against COVID-19." Fabien Paquette, mRNA Vaccines & Antiviral Portfolio Lead, Pfizer (PFE) Canada, remarked.
  • The decision was based on data from a Phase 2/3 randomized, controlled trial involving more than 4,500 children aged six months to under five years.
  • The trial subjects had received a third 3-μg dose of the vaccine at least two months after the first two doses when the COVID Omicron variant was dominant.
  • A recent data readout from the trial indicated a ~73% efficacy for the vaccine in children aged six months through four years.

