Navient cut to Equal-Weight at Barclays as student loan forgiveness poses risk to earnings
Sep. 09, 2022 12:00 PM ETNavient Corporation (NAVI)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) stock dipped 3.8% in early Friday afternoon trading after Barclays analyst Mark DeVries downgraded the education loan manager to Equal-Weight from Overweight, as the federal student debt forgiveness plan poses a material risk to earnings.
- The Biden administration may intend to include privately held Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans in its forgiveness plan via consolidation into direct loans, according to a recent New York Times article.
- "If correct, this effectively puts FFELP loans that are held by private entities such as NAVI at risk to be consolidated away," DeVries wrote in a note to cleints.
- As a result, 60% to 80% of Navient's (NAVI) FFELP portfolio, which accounted for more than 50% of pre-tax income in Q2, could be consolidated away as loans held by the company would be qualified for the forgiveness program, DeVries warned.
- His 2023 EPS estimate, in turn, was cut by 20% to 28% to $3.10 a share compared with the consensus of $2.99.
