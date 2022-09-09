Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) is scheduled to announce FQ1 earnings results on Monday, September 12th, after market close.

The report will be the first since the closure of its deal to buy medical records giant Cerner in June. The firm also reportedly cut hundreds of staff from its advertising and customer service divisions during the past 90 days.

The Cerner acquisition will result in some one-time items in Oracle's upcoming report according to Jonathan Weber. Shares are down 14% to date, but performance has tracked relatively in line with the broad market.

According to Monness, Crespi, Hardt analyst Brian White, the Cerner acquisition is expected to “create a bit of noise around Oracle’s business segments" this time around.

Meanwhile, analyst firm Valuentum noted that the company has promise for dividend growth potential, although ORCL’s debt load is "a significant concern."

The analyst estimates cloud license and on-premise license revenue will be $1.24B, up 53% year-over-year and cloud services and license support revenue will rise 8% to $7.99B. Hardware revenue is expected to decline 4% over the same time frame to $736M and service sales will rise 93% year-over-year to $1.5B.

Guggenheim analyst John DiFucci initiated his coverage on Oracle (ORCL) with a buy rating and a $107-a-share price target, suggesting the Texas-based software giant could experience "years of hypergrowth."

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.08 (+4.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $11.45B (+17.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 19 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 16 upward revisions and 0 downward.

Over the last 2 years, ORCL has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.