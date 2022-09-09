Cleveland-Cliffs reaches second tentative labor deal

Sep. 09, 2022

  • Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) has reached a tentative new labor contract with United Steelworkers for its legacy mining and pelletizing operations.
  • The 47-month contract will run from October 1 and cover around 2,000 employees at mining and pelletizing locations in the Michigan Upper Peninsula and Northern Minnesota.
  • Cleveland-Cliffs has now reached two tentative labor contracts covering 14,000 employees - more than half of its total workforce - represented by United Steelworkers. The first contract was announced less than two weeks ago.
  • Both agreements will be finalized after ratification by local union memberships.
  • Shares are up around +4% so far in trading today.

