Cleveland-Cliffs reaches second tentative labor deal
Sep. 09, 2022 By: Preeti Singh
- Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) has reached a tentative new labor contract with United Steelworkers for its legacy mining and pelletizing operations.
- The 47-month contract will run from October 1 and cover around 2,000 employees at mining and pelletizing locations in the Michigan Upper Peninsula and Northern Minnesota.
- Cleveland-Cliffs has now reached two tentative labor contracts covering 14,000 employees - more than half of its total workforce - represented by United Steelworkers. The first contract was announced less than two weeks ago.
- Both agreements will be finalized after ratification by local union memberships.
- Shares are up around +4% so far in trading today.
