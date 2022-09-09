New York declares polio emergency to improve vaccinations
- New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state emergency over polio on Friday to raise vaccination rates amid signs of further community spread of the virus.
- The declaration comes after the polio virus was detected in wastewater samples from Long Island, New York.
- "The polio in New York today is an imminent threat to all adults and children who are unvaccinated or not up to date with their polio immunizations," Health Commissioner Mary Bassett said in a statement.
- In July, New York confirmed a polio case in an unvaccinated adult in Rockland County who experienced paralysis after the infection. Related viral samples have been detected in wastewater from Orange County and New York City.
- Polio can cause permanent paralysis of the arms and legs and sometimes lead to death. Leading vaccine makers for polio include GSK (NYSE:GSK) and Sanofi (SNY) (OTCPK:SNYNF). Polio vaccination rates in New York among 2-year-old children stand at nearly 79%.
- In August, health officials said polio was detected in wastewater samples in New York City sewage, suggesting local circulation of the virus.
